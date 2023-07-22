Experts recommend mandatory thalassemia test before solemnizing marriage

The medical practitioners have called for making it mandatory to mention thalassemia test reports of the bride and groom in the marriage registration certificate

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The medical practitioners have called for making it mandatory to mention thalassemia test reports of the bride and groom in the marriage registration certificate.

They were speaking at a seminar, organized by Pakistan Baitul Mal and Liaquat University Hospital at the hospital's auditorium here on Saturday.

The Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Muneer Ahmed Shaikh said over 1,600 children affected by thalassemia were registered in the LUH's concerned ward.

He added that the hospital was providing free medical treatment, medicines and blood to those children in addition to food.

"If we want to stop thalassemia, the couples tying the marital knot should undergo thalassemia test before their marriages and reports of the tests should be mentioned in Nikkah Namah," he strongly recommended.

According to him, even if such couples went ahead with their marriage plans, the treatment of the unborn child could be started during pregnancy.

The AMS Dr Muhammad Ali Qaimkhani said seminars and awareness campaigns should be organized across the province in that regard.

The speakers also emphasized the need of taking care of the poor and orphan children saying that it was the responsibility of the government and the society to make provisions for their well-being and education.

Doctors including Dr Syeda Faryal Shah, Kashif Memon, Ali Nawaz Abbassi and Ali Gohar Qaimkhani, Pakistan Baitulmal's Assistant Director Syed Hafiz Shah Kazmi and others also expressed their views.