Exploitation Of Country's Potentials In Minerals Govt's Priority: Prime Minister

Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:21 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday while directing the authorities concerned for early finalization of Mineral Development Program, said it was among government's priorities to exploit the country's immense potential in minerals sector

He chairing a high-level meeting on Mineral Development Program said the country had huge scope for investment in minerals sector.

The government is also in the process of formulating a strategy to benefit from the huge mineral reserves in the country.

Federal ministers Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar and senior Federal and provincial officers concerning the mineral sector attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that the Program was being designed keeping in view the problems confronting the sector, legal and administrative structure, and investment opportunities in the sector.

During the briefing on mineral reserves, the participants were told that the country was rich with minerals including rock salt, limestone, gypsum, China clay, silica sand, chromite, copper, gold, silver, iron, lead and zinc.

Moreover, the meeting was also apprised of reserves of marble, granite, sandstone, sapphire, emerald, ruby, tourmaline and aqua marine stones.

It was told that a strategy was in the final stage to attract investment on iron reserves in Chiniot and Kalabagh.

The Mineral development Program would also feature the measures for promotion of research in the mineral sector.

