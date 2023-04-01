Facilities inspected at Police Lines Hospital, Dinpur Dispensary

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dera Tehsil Farhan Ahmad on Saturday paid a surprise visit to the Police Lines Hospital and Civil Dispensary in Dinpur where he inspected healthcare facilities for people.

During the visit which he paid on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib, the AC visited various sections of the hospital and took stock of facilities. He also met with staff on duty and discussed various matters pertaining to facilities for patients and the availability of medicines.

He also checked the attendance register of the staff. The AC sent a letter to District Health Officer (DHO) for taking action against the doctors and staffers found absent from duty.

On this occasion, the assistant commissioner said that it was our duty to provide timely medical facilities to the patients.

He said the district administration was making all-out efforts to extend relief to people and in this regard, no negligence would be tolerated.