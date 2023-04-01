UrduPoint.com

Facilities Inspected At Police Lines Hospital, Dinpur Dispensary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Facilities inspected at Police Lines Hospital, Dinpur Dispensary

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dera Tehsil Farhan Ahmad on Saturday paid a surprise visit to the Police Lines Hospital and Civil Dispensary in Dinpur where he inspected healthcare facilities for people.

During the visit which he paid on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib, the AC visited various sections of the hospital and took stock of facilities. He also met with staff on duty and discussed various matters pertaining to facilities for patients and the availability of medicines.

He also checked the attendance register of the staff. The AC sent a letter to District Health Officer (DHO) for taking action against the doctors and staffers found absent from duty.

On this occasion, the assistant commissioner said that it was our duty to provide timely medical facilities to the patients.

He said the district administration was making all-out efforts to extend relief to people and in this regard, no negligence would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Police Visit From

Recent Stories

DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Siemens

DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Siemens

22 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges NAB notices before IHC in T ..

Bushra Bibi challenges NAB notices before IHC in Thoshakhana case

22 minutes ago
 Tickets for Pak v NZ T20Is available from Sunday

Tickets for Pak v NZ T20Is available from Sunday

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation in dive ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, ..

RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Ar ..

UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Architecture Working Group meeti ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.