Faisal Javed Terms PDM 'jalsas' Flop Shows

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that all the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meetings were flop shows.

In a tweet, he said that these meeting were putting no pressure on the government.

He said that no obstacle should be created against Lahore 'jalsa' as PDM itself was a big obstacle.

He said that government's concerns was the growing number of COVID-19 cases and people's lives due to second wave of Coronavirus.

He said that people should take care of themselves and they must wear masks.

More Stories From Pakistan

