Faisal Vawda Calls On Governor Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 10:03 PM

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Friday.

The meeting discussed development ongoing projects in Sindh in detail, said a statement.

They reiterated to make all-out efforts for ensuring uninterrupted water supply to the citizens of Karachi.

The Governor on the occasion appreciated the steps taken by the federalgovernment for sewerage and water supply in the city.

