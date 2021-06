Faisalabad division secures four positions in talent hunt competitions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Faisalabad division has secured four distinguished positions in different categories in final of talent hunt competitions held at Al-Hamra hall Lahore.

Director Arts Council Rana Zahid Iqbal said here Tuesday that Rida Syed of Faisalabad stood first in story writing competition.

Saboor Munawar secured second position in musician instruments competitions, Muhammad Awais secured third in painting and Tanveer Abbas also remained third in poetry contests.