Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Motorway City, Muslim Town and Millat Road feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Rehmat Abad and Hamdard feeders attached with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Jhumra Road feeder connected with 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Makkoana feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Ravi and Sammundri feeders linked with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Jhumra Road/Raza, Jhok Mallian, Jani Shah and Muazzam Shah feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Wallah and Chunni Rehan feeders connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Muslim Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Jhang Road, ABC Road and Data feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, new Sabzi Mandi feeder attached with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, new Dijkot feeder connected with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Jhamra and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while all feeders linked with 132-KV Ibraheem Fiber grid station will observe shutdown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday (January 04).

Similarly, electricity supply from Pepsi, Roshanwala, MGM, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Dasoha, Elyas Garden and Miani feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Akbar, Makkoana, Lal Kothi and Nazir Shaheed feeders connected with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Iqbal Rice Mills, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Jhang Road, WASA Tube Well, WASA Express and Rajoa feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 04, 2023.