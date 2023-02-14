UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Utilizing All Resources For Eliminating Electricity Related Issues On Top Priority: Malik Tahsin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chairman Board of Directors (BoD) Malik Tahsin Awan on Tuesday said that FESCO was utilizing all available resources for electrification of new villages and towns in addition to eliminating electricity related issues as it was top priority of the current government

Addressing a meeting held at FESCO Headquarters here, he said that under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, consumers' problems would be resolved immediately for which no negligence would be tolerated.

He said that this meeting was organized on special directives of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Energy (Power Division), which aimed to provide maximum relief to the people.

He directed FESCO officers to accelerate pace of ongoing development projects in Jhang district so that all possible facilities could be provided to the consumers of this circle at their doorsteps.

He warned the FESCO staff that strict action would be taken if any official was found guilty of negligence or lethargy.

Former MPA Faisal Hayat Jaboana and other participants informed the FESCO authorities about their problems relating to electricity poles, wires, transformers and other installations in NA-114, NA-115, NA-116.

The Chairman FESCO Board of Directors immediately issued orders to the concerned officers to resolve the problems on urgent basis.

Earlier, Chief Executive FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed gave a detailed briefing to the Chairman FESCO Board about the progress of development projects in various Constituencies of Jhang district with the help of slides on multimedia.

PML-N's Amir Abbas Sial, Khalid Sargana, Babar Khan Sial, Sultan Sikandar, Project Director (PD) Construction FESCO Muhammad Saeed, Staff Officer Abid Rasheed, Director Material Management Syed Ahmed Ali Shah, SE Jhang Circle Faisal Raza Marth, Construction and Operation Officer of Jhang Circle and others were also present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

