Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Hamza Board, Maqbool Road and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Lyallpur Galleria, Zia Town, Mobilink, Saeed Colony and Chak No.208 Road feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Best Export, Mobilink and Model City feeders emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Fateh Textile, Gulbehar Colony, Garden Colony, Harianwala and Zamzam feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station and KTM-1 feeder emanating from 220-KV J-wala Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (November 18).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mochiwala Road, Pensara Road, Dawakhari and Kathoor feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.

m. to 3 p.m. whereas Rehmay Shah, Alam Shah and Jungle Sarkar feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on November 18.

Meanwhile, power supply from Mansooran feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Hindoana feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Bukharian feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Murree and Anjum Textile feeders emanating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station, Khurarianwala City feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station and Garden Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (November 18, 2020).