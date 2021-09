Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Pakka Anna, Nia Lahore-II, Saeed Abad-II, HAR Mill, Shah Pur, Nia Lahore-1, Saeed Abad-1, Gojra Mor, MTM and Painsara feeders emanating from 132 kV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 6am to 6pm while new Dijkot feeder originating from 220-kV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 4pm on Wednesday (September 15).

Similarly, electricity supply from CTM, Usman Town, Sargodha Spinning, Ali Town, 7-JB, Dawood, Samana, Azhar Corporation, Ramdewali and Rasheed Usman feeders emanating from 132-kV Chiniot Road grid station, new MK Sons, Arzo and Hasan Spinning-II feeders originating from 132-kV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 1pm whereas Gulab feeder emanating from 132-kV Scarp Colony grid station will observe load shedding from 7am to 11am on September 15.

Meanwhile, power supply from Hussain Pur Bungalow, Thikriwala (M-Kanjan), Darya Bal, Kotla and Mureedwala feeders originating from 132-kV Mureedwala grid station and Muslim Colony feeder emanating from 132-kV Chenab Nagar grid station will also remain suspended from 7am to 12 noon on Wednesday (September 15, 2021).