Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Cardiology feeder emanating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, DHQ and Civil Line feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Katchery Road and Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Rajoa, Chenab Nagar, Jhok Mallia, Jhang Road, Aasiyan, Faisalabad Road and Dawar feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday (November 20).

Similarly, electricity supply from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station and al-Fareed feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and then from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. whereas Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, FIEDMC, Hyundai Nishat, Coca Cola and Karas Paint feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on November 20.

Meanwhile, power supply from Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road and Maqbool Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Maan Pur feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, People's Colony No.2 feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Babar Chowk feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, new Darul Ehsaan, Gate Chowk and Hilal Road feeders originating from 132-KV City (GIS) grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (November 20).

Likewise, electricity supply from Super, Millat Road, Rasool Pur, Muslim Town, Jaguar, Crescent Board, DTM, Ghausia Abad, University Town, Noor Pur, Kalash, Azhar Corporation, FDA City and Shafi Dyeing feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Muhammad Pura, Afghan Abad, Jinnah, Elyas Park, Sabzi Mandi and Dhandra feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on November 20, 2021.