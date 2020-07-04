UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Program

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 03:16 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the program, power supply from Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Industrial Estate-3 and Mansooran feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m.

to 11 a.m. while Bandala, Scarp-I, Scarp-II, Parco, Canal, Kamal, ZTM, Noorwalay, Jhumra City, Sandal, Sultan Nagar, Rasoolpur and Darul Ehsan feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on Sunday (July 05).

Similarly, all feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road and Agri University grid stations will also observe30 megawatt load shedding from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on July 05 (Sunday).

More Stories From Pakistan

