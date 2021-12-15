Faisalabad Electric Supply Company to construct 9 new quarters

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will construct 9 new residential quarters, renovate 6 existing quarters as well as one boundary wall and security guard cabin at an estimated cost of Rs 32.752 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will construct 9 new residential quarters, renovate 6 existing quarters as well as one boundary wall and security guard cabin at an estimated cost of Rs 32.752 million.

FESCO spokesman said on Wednesday that 6 residential quarters would be constructed in 132-KV Jauhar Abad grid station with an estimated cost of Rs 11.298 million while Rs.7.903 million would be spent on construction of 2 residential quarters in 132-KV Bhalwal grid station and Rs 7.53 million would be spent on a residential quarter in 132-KV Shahpur grid station.

Similarly, Rs 2.701 million would be spent on repair and renovation of 6 quarters in 132-KV Sammundri grid station, whereas boundary wall and security guard cabin would be reconstructed in 132-KV Value Addition City (VAC) grid station with an estimated cost of Rs 3.32 million.

Tenders have been invited from reputed firms which would be received and opened onDecember 28, 2021 in the office of Executive Engineer (Civil) Civil Works Division-IIFESCO while the project would be completed on war-footing, he added.