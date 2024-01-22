Faisalabad wins tennis sports league

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad region won the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Table Tennis Sports League here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and Vice-Chancellor Government College University Prof Dr. Nasir Amin distributed prizes among the winning teams.

The concluding ceremony of the sports league was held at Government College University in collaboration with Directorate of Sports, Government College University Faisalabad and Higher education Commission of Pakistan.

Boys teams from five regions of Punjab participated in the event.

The Faisalabad region won first position, Lahore region second and Multan/Bahawalpur region remained third.