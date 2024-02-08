Fake Policeman Arrested From Polling Station
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Town police here on Thursday arrested an impersonated policeman from a polling station and shifted him to police station for interrogation.
Police said, a man wearing police uniform was arrested on suspicion from a polling station of NA-31, Peshawar. A 30-bore pistol was also recovered from his possession.
The arrested fake policeman was shifted to Town police station for interrogation.
APP/vak
