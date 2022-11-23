UrduPoint.com

"False Narrative Built To Create Chaos In The Country," Says COAS Bajwa

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 23, 2022 | 06:46 PM

"False narrative built to create chaos in the country," says COAS Bajwa

The outgoing army chief says that the military leadership could do anything except for going against the county.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2022) Outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that numbers of people criticized the army and a false narrative was created to spread chaos in the country.

The COAS said that the military leadership could do anything except for going against the county.

General Bajwa also talked about army's involvement in the politics, saying that the army earlier this year in February decided to not interfere in politics.”

He stated that the army had initiated its process of “catharsis” and expected that political parties would follow suit as well and reflect on their behaviour.

“This is the reality that there have been mistakes from every institution, including political parties and civil society," he added.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also paid tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces and assured their families that the Pakistan Army will never leave the bereaved alone.

At start of his address as the army chief during the Defence and Martyrs' day ceremony at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, General Bajwa apologised for the delay in the Defence and Martyrs’ day ceremony due to the floods.

“Firstly, I would like to pay tribute to the martyrs who are the pride of Pakistan while acknowledging the patience of their bereaved families,” he said, reassuring that the army will continue to fulfill their financial needs.

He also said“I feel proud to have served as the commander of this great army for six years,” General Bajwa said adding that the peace in cities and villages is accredited to the sacrifices of its martyrs.

Touching upon history during his address, the outgoing army chief said that he wanted to “correct” some facts regarding the events of 1971.

“1971 was not a military, but a political failure. Our army fought courageously in East Pakistan,” the COAS highlighted.

General Bajwa, during his address, said that the basic job of the armed forces is to protect the geographical boundaries.

The COAS said that armies around the world are seldom criticised, however, Pakistan Army is often subjected to criticism.

“No single party can take Pakistan out of the current economic crisis,” he said, adding that lessons should be learned from such mistakes so the nation could move forward.

The COAS went on to say that a true democratic culture has to be adopted in Pakistan by eradicating the climate of intolerance.

“In 2018, using RTS as an excuse the winning party was called selected,” he recalled, adding that after being ousted via a no-confidence motion one party named the other as “imported.”

“We need to reject this attitude, winning and losing is a part of politics and all parties should have courage to accept their defeat or victory so that in next election instead of an imported or selected government an elected government is formed,” he maintained.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan World Army Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Job General Qamar Javed Bajwa Rawalpindi Russian Trading System Stock Exchange February 2018 All From Government

Recent Stories

PM sends summary for COAS, CJCSC to president for ..

PM sends summary for COAS, CJCSC to president for appointment

15 minutes ago
 T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore ..

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore from Nov 26

2 hours ago
 Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

2 hours ago
 Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

5 hours ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.