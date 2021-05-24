Famous Mirpur F/2 blind murder case unearthed: 05 including three dacoits and 02 facilitators netted.

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :In a successful move and investigations on scientific grounds Mirpur city police succeeded in unearthing the accused of the recent blind murder case in the city's posh housing locality of F/2 Sector within 72 hours after occurrence of the episode, police said.

Addressing a crowded news conference in his office here on Monday, Mirpur Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Irfan Saleem said that a special police investigation team led by him with Additional SP Mirpur Raja Azhar Iqbal, DSP City Raja Nadeem Arif and City Sub Inspector Zohaib Tahir and other cops were constituted which succeeded in unearthing and arresting five of the accused including three robbers and two facilitators. Police also recovered and confiscated the weapon of offense besides a motorbike from the custody of the accused.

The accused, the district police chief revealed, were found involved in 14 incidents of attempts of murder, dacoity, burglary and purse and mobile phone snatching incidents in various parts of AJK including in this district.

The arrested accused were identified as 18 years old Muhammad Shiraz s/o Ikram Sudhan, r/o Khuiratta Kotli, 17 years old Muhammd Jamil s/o Feroze Din Buttt R/o Ban Khurma Mirpur, Muhammad Yaseen s/o Zareen Khan Pathan (17) r/o Sawat, Attique ur Rehman s/o Shabeer Ahmed Sudhan, r/0 Khuiratta (Facilitator) and Ashan Lateef s/o Raja Muhammad Lateef r/o Sarhota Khuiratta (Facilitator).

The police also recovered and seaised the weapon of offense including two 30-bore pistols, a Honda motor cycle and two mobile phones from the custody of the accused, the SSP said.

Elaborating the rounding up of the alleged bandits including the assassins of the young shopkeeper of Sector F/2, Raja Irfan Saleem said that Muhammad Arshad s/o Ghulam Rasool Gujjar, owner of Ahmed Bakers in the area was mercilessly gunned down at about 8.15 pm on Mary 20, 04 days ago by the accused who fled from the scene.

The SSP said that it was the blind murder case as the accused made their escape good from the scene within few minutes after the offense.

The police succeeded in tracing and arresting the accused with the help of CCTV camera installed at the adjoining shop of the ill-fated victim shopkeeper, he said.

Irfan Saleem said that in the preliminary investigations the arrested bandits confessed of committing 14 other identical heinous crimes including snatching of motorbikes, purses mobile phones, theft, dacoities and burglary cases in various parts of the district including In adjoining localities of Islamgarh, Sector D/4, Pindi Saberwal and other localities of the city and in its outskirts.

Police is after two of their absconding accomplices allegedly involved in the heinous crimes, he said.

Cases have been registered against all of the accused in the city and other concerned police stations. Further investigations are in progress, the district police chief said.

Irfan Saleem expressed gratitude of the civil society members including investigative journalists from local media helping in search of the accused.