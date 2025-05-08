FAPUASA Demands Increase In Higher Education Budget In FY 2025-26
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) has issued an urgent call to significantly increase the budgetary allocation for the higher education sector in the upcoming fiscal year 2025-2026.
In a joint meeting with AGEGA at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, the leadership emphasized on collective efforts for betterment of higher education sector.
Expressing their grave concern over the stagnation in the higher education budget since 2017 to PKR 65 billion. FAPUASA highlighted that despite the rapid expansion of universities and research centers from around 120 to 156 institutions, the annual recurring grant has remained fixed at approximately PKR 65 billion. This unchanged allocation fails to account for the increase in operational costs, and more than a 130% surge in salaries and utility expenses.
FAPUASA further noted that even the Higher Education Commission's recent demand of PKR 86 billion as recurring grant for FY 2025-26, though higher than previous allocations, falls significantly short of the actual financial needs of universities across the country.
The scale of underfunding threatens the sustainability of higher education institutions and compromises their ability to serve the nation's academic and research missions.
Reiterating its long-standing demand, FAPUASA called for the allocation of 5% of GDP to the education sector and 2% specifically for higher education, as committed by all major political parties.
To ensure the survival and progress of the sector, FAPUASA strongly urges the Federal government to increase the recurring grant for higher education to at least PKR 200 billion in the FY 2025-26 federal budgets. Additionally, provincial governments must step forward with substantial financial contributions to help universities meet growing academic and operational demands.
Public universities across Pakistan are struggling to disburse monthly salaries and pensions, let alone maintain standards of quality education and research.This is not merely a budgetary adjustment, it is a national imperative. Investing in universities means investing in Pakistan’s knowledge economy, innovation potential, and global competitiveness.
