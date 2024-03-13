Open Menu

Farewell Ceremony For Out-posted DPO

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Farewell ceremony for out-posted DPO

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A farewell function was held in honor of DPO Farhan Khan who was transferred from Kohat here on Wednesday.

Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Regional Police Officer Kohat Sher Akbar Khan, presented honorary shields, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir, and newly appointed DPO Kohat Muhammad Umar presented honorary souvenirs.

DPO Hangu Nisar Ahmed, DPO Orakzai Salahuddin Kundi, and SP Cantt Division Muhammad Jawad Ishaq also presented gifts.

APP/arq

Related Topics

Police Hangu Kohat From

Recent Stories

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

1 hour ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

13 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

13 hours ago
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

13 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

13 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

13 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

13 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

14 hours ago
 Woman injured in cylinder blast

Woman injured in cylinder blast

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan