Farewell Ceremony For Out-posted DPO
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A farewell function was held in honor of DPO Farhan Khan who was transferred from Kohat here on Wednesday.
Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Regional Police Officer Kohat Sher Akbar Khan, presented honorary shields, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.
Azmatullah Wazir, and newly appointed DPO Kohat Muhammad Umar presented honorary souvenirs.
DPO Hangu Nisar Ahmed, DPO Orakzai Salahuddin Kundi, and SP Cantt Division Muhammad Jawad Ishaq also presented gifts.
APP/arq
Recent Stories
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
Woman injured in cylinder blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Residents fed up with increasing encroachment10 minutes ago
-
PAJCCI hails by-road transportation of fruits from Pakistan to Russia10 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits held10 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa to organize “Ramzaan Bazar”20 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi assumes charge of Interior Ministry20 minutes ago
-
Dar receives congratulatory messages from world FMs29 minutes ago
-
Well-stocked, subsidize rate eatables available at countrywide USC stores29 minutes ago
-
Makkah gears up for Ramadan with robust healthcare measures30 minutes ago
-
Nine shopkeepers held, 17 booked for profiteering30 minutes ago
-
Action against illegal constructions50 minutes ago
-
PM visits Asfandyar Wali's residence to condole over his wife's demise60 minutes ago
-
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU1 hour ago