UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Urged To Adopt Tunnel Technology For Growing Off-season Vegetables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Farmers urged to adopt tunnel technology for growing off-season vegetables

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Farmers have been advised to adopt tunnel technology for growing off-season vegetables.

A spokesman for the Agricultural Department said on Sunday that tunnel technology had been adopted by progressive farmers and they are earning money with tunnel cultivation.

He said that it is impossible for growers to grow summer vegetables manually during the winter. However, the summer vegetables like cucumber, tomato, sweet chilies, green chilies, pumpkin, sponge gourd, bitter gourd, vegetable marrow, red gourd, Brinjal, water melon, musk melon can be grown easily and successfully in low, walk-in and high tunnels.

He said that the tunnel grown vegetables are covered by green fiber sheets to protect these vegetables from severe cold and frost during the winter. With the intensive care, the farmers can get early production of the summer vegetables and earn more income than seasonal vegetables.

The spokesman recommended the vegetable growers to get proper training of tunnel farming. Well fertile loamy soils having better drainage are best for the cultivation of these vegetables, he added.

Related Topics

Technology Water Money Sunday From Best

Recent Stories

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

43 minutes ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

6 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.