Farmers urged to adopt tunnel technology for growing off-season vegetables

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Farmers have been advised to adopt tunnel technology for growing off-season vegetables.

A spokesman for the Agricultural Department said on Sunday that tunnel technology had been adopted by progressive farmers and they are earning money with tunnel cultivation.

He said that it is impossible for growers to grow summer vegetables manually during the winter. However, the summer vegetables like cucumber, tomato, sweet chilies, green chilies, pumpkin, sponge gourd, bitter gourd, vegetable marrow, red gourd, Brinjal, water melon, musk melon can be grown easily and successfully in low, walk-in and high tunnels.

He said that the tunnel grown vegetables are covered by green fiber sheets to protect these vegetables from severe cold and frost during the winter. With the intensive care, the farmers can get early production of the summer vegetables and earn more income than seasonal vegetables.

The spokesman recommended the vegetable growers to get proper training of tunnel farming. Well fertile loamy soils having better drainage are best for the cultivation of these vegetables, he added.