Farooq Abdullah slams BJP, says party has brought IIOJK to brink of destruction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah today said the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has brought Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the brink of destruction, urging people to remain vigilant about the saffron party’s conspiracies and reject its hidden allies in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Farooq Abdullah said, “BJP is ruling Jammu and Kashmir by proxy. Local officers have been neglected while outside bureaucrats are running the show here who are ignorant of the geography of Jammu and Kashmir and the problems faced by the people”.

He said that BJP was ruining occupied Jammu and Kashmir and keeping the people behind the wall.

“BJP wants to divide and rule. His promises of thousands and millions of jobs to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir turned out to be a mirage, all his announcements turned out to be mere phrases,” he added.

He said that BJP is trying to divide votes through its proxies, but people of all regions, religions and classes in the territory have to remain vigilant about these conspiracies and reject BJP’s hidden allies. He said that since 2015, BJP has brought IIOJK to the brink of destruction and it is very important to defeat BJP and its A, B and C teams in the ongoing Indian parliamentary elections in the territory.