ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday directed the officials of Faisalabad Development Authority to expedite work on the housing project under the Prime Minister's Affordable Housing Programme.

Farrukh Habib chaired a meeting of the Faisalabad Development Authority at the Prime Minister's Office to review the housing scheme in Faisalabad under the Prime Minister's Affordable Housing Programme.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt.

Gen. Anwar Ali Haider.

The meeting was also attended by officials of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) through Zoom.

Farrukh Habib directed the LDA to extend full cooperation to the FDA in the early launch of the housing project in Faisalabad.

He also reviewed the initial details of the project.

The minister also directed the authorities to intensify efforts for early completion of the project.

He said this project would help to resolve the housing problem in Faisalabad to a great extent.