UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh Endorses FESCO CEO's Suspension

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 09:40 PM

Farrukh endorses FESCO CEO's suspension

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday fully endorsed the removal of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO)'s chief executive officer (CEO) for mishandling the electricity outages in the wake of monsoon rain in the area on Eid day.

The endorsement was given on Twitter, a micro-blogging site, after Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar announced the suspension of the FESCO CEO and said the decision was taken on the recommendation its board of directors.

Farrukh asked for the similar action against those officers who were guilty of dereliction in duty, saying "Provision of in-time relief to public was part of their duties."He also pointed out the difficulties faced by the people of Faisalabad due to the slackness of FESCO staff.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Twitter Company SITE FESCO

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

1 second ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

15 minutes ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

2 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

4 hours ago

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.