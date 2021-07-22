Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday fully endorsed the removal of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO)'s chief executive officer (CEO) for mishandling the electricity outages in the wake of monsoon rain in the area on Eid day.

The endorsement was given on Twitter, a micro-blogging site, after Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar announced the suspension of the FESCO CEO and said the decision was taken on the recommendation its board of directors.

Farrukh asked for the similar action against those officers who were guilty of dereliction in duty, saying "Provision of in-time relief to public was part of their duties."He also pointed out the difficulties faced by the people of Faisalabad due to the slackness of FESCO staff.