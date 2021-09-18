Farrukh expresses condolence over sad demise of CR Shamsi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday expressed condolence over the passing away of senior journalist CR Shamsi.

In a condolence message, he said Shamsi was a seasoned journalist who continued to raise voice for the rights and welfare of the journalist community at every appropriate forum.

The minister prayed for the departed soul as well as courage for the bereaved family members.