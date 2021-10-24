UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Grieved Nishat Khan's Demise

Farrukh grieved Nishat Khan's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of Member of Provincial Assembly from Khanewal Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha.

In his condolence message, he prayed for the highest rank in Jannah for the deceased and sympathized with bereaved family.

He said services of Daha family for socio-economic development of Pakistan would always be remembered.

