Farrukh Habib advise JUI-F chief to start peaceful dialogue with govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf MNA Farrukh Habib Thursday advised Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to start a political peaceful dialogue with the Imran Khan's government and nobody would be allowed to take law into hands.

Talking to a private news channel, MNA Farrukh said the government was interested in resolving issues through talks to remove Mualana's reservations, adding that Maulana should not use his Madrasa kids for the sack of his political gains.

He said opposition should sit on negotiation table to solve issues for the sake of prosperity and peace in the country as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the leadership of Imran Khan committed to putting the country on the road to progress, prosperity and stability.

He said staging protest rallies was a constitutional right of every Pakistan and government would never stop them for their rights, but no one would be allowed to challenge writ of the state on pretext of protest and agitation.

He said the opposition parties want to pressurize government for stopping accountability process and added that everything would be normal if accountability process were halted.

He said Mulana sahib was a mature politician and he would come to dialogue table with government like he practices with past governments.

MNA Farrukh said the opposition would play their positive role in strengthening the democratic system in the country instead of creating chaos.