Faryal Talpur felicitates on 'Sindhi Culture Day'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Central President of Pakistan Peoples Party Women's Wing Faryal Talpur has congratulated the people of the whole country including Sindh on the 'Sindhi Culture Day'.

She said, "The culture of the Indus Valley is a reflection of a five thousand year old civilization and is one oldest and greatest civilizations of the world.

"

She also said, "Sindhi Topi, Ajrak and Sindhi language have a distinct identity, adding that Pakistan is a land of unparalleled cultural heritage."

Talpur said, "We all have to play our part to preserve and highlight this great legacy of cultures in Pakistan."

Media should play its leading role in highlighting all the beautiful cultures of Pakistan, she added.