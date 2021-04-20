Father, son found dead in Rajanpur

A man and his teenage son were found dead at their residence in jewelers market at Fazal Pur area of district Rajanpur on Tuesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A man and his teenage son were found dead at their residence in jewelers market at Fazal Pur area of district Rajanpur on Tuesday.

According to police, Manzoor and his eighteen years old son Ahmad Manzoor, both residents of Fazal Pur, were dealers of buying/selling gold and were under stress due to huge debt burden of around Rs 30 million.

Deceased had also promised to give five Tola gold to a jeweler Nadeem but they were found dead before making the promised payment in gold.

A police team reached the site along with forensic vehicle.

DSP Sadar Mujahid Hussain said that heirs had refused to get bodies undergo postmortem examination. However, police handed over their bodies to family after recording incident under 174 Cr.P.C only after the postmortem examination was conducted. He said, apparently it looked like suicide but police would continue investigations to ascertain facts.