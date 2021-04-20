UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father, Son Found Dead In Rajanpur

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 06:57 PM

Father, son found dead in Rajanpur

A man and his teenage son were found dead at their residence in jewelers market at Fazal Pur area of district Rajanpur on Tuesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A man and his teenage son were found dead at their residence in jewelers market at Fazal Pur area of district Rajanpur on Tuesday.

According to police, Manzoor and his eighteen years old son Ahmad Manzoor, both residents of Fazal Pur, were dealers of buying/selling gold and were under stress due to huge debt burden of around Rs 30 million.

Deceased had also promised to give five Tola gold to a jeweler Nadeem but they were found dead before making the promised payment in gold.

A police team reached the site along with forensic vehicle.

DSP Sadar Mujahid Hussain said that heirs had refused to get bodies undergo postmortem examination. However, police handed over their bodies to family after recording incident under 174 Cr.P.C only after the postmortem examination was conducted. He said, apparently it looked like suicide but police would continue investigations to ascertain facts.

Related Topics

Dead Police Vehicle Suicide Man Rajanpur SITE Gold Market Family Million

Recent Stories

SSSD enhances social responsibility with 9 initiat ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims lives of 31 people as 2,025 new ..

17 minutes ago

Vessel Runs Aground in Philippines, 20 Crew Member ..

2 minutes ago

JCPOA's Commission Notes Progress on Vienna Talks, ..

2 minutes ago

Medium-Strength Solar Flare Occurred on Sun Early ..

2 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Plans to Invite Russian Amb ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.