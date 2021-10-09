Fawad asks Shehbaz not to vent anger on injustices inside PML-N by unconstitutional demands

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif should not vent his anger on the injustices done to him within his party by making unconstitutional and undemocratic demands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif should not vent his anger on the injustices done to him within his party by making unconstitutional and undemocratic demands.

In a statement in response to the press conference of Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F Amir Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said that the former must first decide whether he was "inside" the party or the elder brother had thrown him "out" with the help of his close aides.

The minister maintained that PML-N politics has been buried by Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.

He said those who excelled in the art of corruption in Pakistan had ruined their politics in London and they could not befool the people of Pakistan any more.

He said that Sharifs have double standards,if they were in power, they plead the government should complete the constitutional term but if the people give mandate to Imran Khan, they did not tolerate it.

"Those who have been addicted to using public resources and protocols for decades, when they are without power and authority they feel like a fish without water", said Fawad Hussain.

He said that current inflation in the country was outcome of the billions of rupees of corruption and foreign loans taken by previous governments for personal gains.

He advised Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to play with the democratic system to satisfy his political ego.

He asked him to remember his speeches in the National Assembly in the past in which he used to say that the government should complete its term.

The minister opined that Nawaz Sharif was treating his brother and Maryam Nawaz her uncle Shehbaz Sharif the same way Zardari and Bilawal had dumped Fazlur Rehman.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz Sharif should join hands and make the association of victims.