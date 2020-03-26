Fawad Ch says rigid religious people caused spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Ch says that respect the scholars and avoid giving these rigid people status of scholars.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2020) Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary held “rigid religious people” responsible behind spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Minister For Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said: “ These orthodox people became cause of spread of this Coronavirus in Pakistan and now they ask for “Tauba”. Ignorance is curse of God which has fallen upon us in the shape of these people,” .

“Respect the scholars but giving these rigid mullas the status of scholars is nothing but devastation,” said Fawad Chaudhary.

A few days, Tableeghi congregation was held in Raiwind which was attended by thousands of people. However, the media reports said that there were some Coronavirus patients in the congregation that caused spread to many others.

A Palestinian was identified as Coronavirus patient after he took part in Raiwind Congregation.