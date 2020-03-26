UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Ch Says Rigid Religious People Caused Spread Of Coronavirus In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 49 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 12:19 PM

Fawad Ch says rigid religious people caused spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Ch says that respect the scholars and avoid giving these rigid people status of scholars.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2020) Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary held “rigid religious people” responsible behind spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Minister For Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said: “ These orthodox people became cause of spread of this Coronavirus in Pakistan and now they ask for “Tauba”. Ignorance is curse of God which has fallen upon us in the shape of these people,” .

“Respect the scholars but giving these rigid mullas the status of scholars is nothing but devastation,” said Fawad Chaudhary.

A few days, Tableeghi congregation was held in Raiwind which was attended by thousands of people. However, the media reports said that there were some Coronavirus patients in the congregation that caused spread to many others.

A Palestinian was identified as Coronavirus patient after he took part in Raiwind Congregation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Raiwind Technology Twitter God Fawad Chaudhry Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Korean-made test kits go big overseas amid new cor ..

10 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down 4.5% as Japan virus fea ..

28 minutes ago

Action against shopkeepers for defying govt' s dir ..

28 minutes ago

Australian COVID-19 death toll rises to 12

28 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Will Not Cause Delays in ISS ..

28 minutes ago

Spanish Parliament Prolongs High Alert Regime Unti ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.