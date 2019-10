Fawad Chaudhry disqualification case hearing today

Federal minister Fawad chaudhry disqualification case will be heard today.Islamabad High court (IHC) will take up for hearing Fawad chaudhry disqualification case today

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Registrar office of IHC has issued cause list.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case.Court has already issued notices to Fawad Chaudhry and Election commission and sought reply.Fawad chaudhry has been charged with concealing assets. An application was filed seeking disqualification of Fawad chaudhry under section 62(1F).