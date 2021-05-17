Fawad condoles demise of senior journalists' family members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday expressed his grief over the demise of elder brother of senior journalist Javed Hussain of Dawn news and mother of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP)'s senior journalist Mashkoor Hussain Naqvi.

The minister, in his condolence messages, prayed to Allah Almighty for salvation and elevated ranks of the deceased in the hereafter and grant patience to their bereaved families.