UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Gives Go-ahead To Ink Info Sharing Accord Between APP, MAP

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:25 PM

Fawad gives go-ahead to ink info sharing accord between APP, MAP

Pakistan's envoy to the Kingdom of Morocco Hamid Asghar Khan Thursday called on Federal Minister for Information and broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan's envoy to the Kingdom of Morocco Hamid Asghar Khan Thursday called on Federal Minister for Information and broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

The ambassador briefed the information minister regarding various potential areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Morocco for the mutual benefit of people of both the countries.

Fawad authorized the ambassador to ink an information sharing agreement between the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) on his return to Rabaat, said a press release.

The MAP is Morocco's national news agency.

The minister further asked the ambassador to extend an invitation on his behalf to Khalil Hachmi Idrissi, the distinguished MAP director general to undertake an official visit of Pakistan.

The ambassador further informed the minister that Director General Idrissi had expressed the intention to appoint a local representative of MAP in Islamabad during his visit.

The ambassador thanked the minister for his guidance and support and said the measures would lend impetus to the government's important "Engage Africa" policy and the free flow of information between the two national news agencies of Pakistan and Morocco would greatly promote trade, tourism, investment and awareness of opportunities in the two brotherly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Islamabad Information Minister Asghar Khan Visit Morocco Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

14 minutes ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

59 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons assistant commissioner o ..

4 minutes ago

NAB Karachi approves reference against KMCECHS for ..

4 minutes ago

Senate body seeks detailed briefing on judges appo ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister chairs meeting to review progress o ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.