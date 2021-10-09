Fawad grieved over demise of former AJK PM, President Sardar Sikandar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan, former President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

In a statement, the minister said that Sardar Sikandar Hayat as the PM and President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir raised his voice in favour of people Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and against the state terrorism of India.

The minister said that the senior politician always followed the police of principles and spoke the truth.

Fawad prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.