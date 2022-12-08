UrduPoint.com

Fazal-ur Rehman Welcomes Aslam Raisani For Joining JUI-F

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Fazal-ur Rehman welcomes Aslam Raisani for joining JUI-F

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, central president of PDM said that efforts were being made to get the country out of the economic crisis and put it on durable track of development.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of joining JUI-F at Sarwan House here on Wednesday.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that today was a happy moment for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, a prominent personality of Balochistan was joining JUI-F along with his companions.

He also welcomed Nawab Aslam Raisani and others for joining JUI-F saying that this was not the first visit to Sarawan House, he has always been coming here.

He said that Nawab Aslam Raisani along with his companions made a historic decision to join Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

He said that measures were needed to address the problems of Balochistan in order to remove the sense of deprivation of people.

On this occasion, Jamiat Ulema islam -F Central Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Provincial Amir Maulana Abdul Wasay Agha Mehmood Shah, Maulana Salahuddin Ayyubi, Federal Minister Maulana Mufti Abdul Shakur, Maulana Dr. Atiqur Rahman, Central Information Secretary. Dr. Aslam Ghori, Balochistan opposition leader Malik Sikandar Advocate, Maulana Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, and others were also present.

Addressing the occasion, Aslam Raisani said that he had decided to follow the leadership of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman for many months, but the announcement took time due to busy schedules, saying that he would take all possible measures to strengthen JUI-F in Balochistan.

