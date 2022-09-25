UrduPoint.com

Fazl Accuses Imran Khan Of Bringing About Economic Crisis In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Fazl accuses Imran Khan of bringing about economic crisis in country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said the incumbent government was waging struggle to rid country of economic crisis actually brought about by Imran Khan.

He, while talking to media persons here, said political instability started with the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama papers case. However, economic instability was solely caused by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, who held the reins for almost four years and led the country towards default, he added.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) foiled the designs of Imran Khan by dislodging his government, said Maulana, who also heads the PDM. An audio of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin was also circulating on the internet, in which he could be heard guiding the PTI ministers to take certain steps for leading Pakistan towards default, he added.

Taking a jibe at the PTI chief, Maulana said Imran Khan was doing politics on the anti-corruption narrative but he never took action against its party members involved in corruption. He (Imran Khan) also damaged institutions, and slowed down the pace of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC, the JUI-F chief added.

The PDM president observed that efforts were being made to address inflation by adopting different short term policies.

To a question, he maintained that Federal government announced Rs 70 billion for flood-hit people. However, he accused that provincial governments did not work properly in the flood-affected areas.

