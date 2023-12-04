FBISE announces 2nd annual results 2023 of class 9 & 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education(FBISE) Islamabad has announced the results of the second annual examinations of Class IX and X for the year 2023.

The overall success ratio of Class IX remained 76.99%, while Class X was 65.91%.

Chairman Federal Board Qaiser Alam announced the results of the second annual examination and congratulated all the successful students.

According to the details, around 64,401 regular students enrolled in class 9 second annual exams in 2023, out of which 50,463 students passed the exams with a success ratio of 79.65%.

Similarly, 5196 private students enrolled in the exams, out of which 2313 students have remained successful with a ratio of 44.57%.

The total annual enrollment of the Federal Board exams was 69,697 in class 9, out of which 52,776 students passed the exams. The overall success ratio remained at 76.99%.

Out of the total, as many as 436,344 regular students of class 10 in the second annual exams 2023, passed the exams with a success ratio of 81.13%.

The ex-private enrollment in the exams has remained at 13,363 out of which 8271 students passed the exams with a success ratio of 65.40%.

The total annual enrollment of the board exams was 13,799 in class 10 out of which 8615 students passed the exams. The overall success ratio was 65.91%.

The result has been uploaded on the website by the board, and students can also check their results by SMSing their roll number to 5050.