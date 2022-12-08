UrduPoint.com

FBISE Embroidery, Painting, Handicraft Competition Concludes

Published December 08, 2022

FBISE embroidery, painting, handicraft competition concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Thursday organized a competition of embroidery, handicraft, and painting here Thursday.

All directorates of educational institutions affiliated with the Federal Board enthusiastically participated in the competitions.

According to details, Amna Laiq, a student of FG College for Women F-11 Islamabad, won first position in handicraft competition, while Syeda Ayesha of KRL Model College Kahota Rawalpindi, won the second and Nayab Kazmi from Islamabad Model school and College Charah, got the third position.

Similarly, in the embroidery competition, Hiba Rehman from Naval Directorate secured the first position and Kashmala Afzal, C&G Directorate, got the second while the third position was shared by Ayman Ataria and Wajiha Fayyaz.

However, Sakina Syeda won the first position, Ayman Azim won the second and Marwa Sajid won the third position in the Painting competition.

On this occasion, Federal Education Board Director Fatima Tahira, Director Fawzia Maruf and their staff welcomed the teachers, children, parents and visiting dignitaries attending the ongoing competitions.

They congratulated the children participating in the competition for their hard work and dedication and said that the Federal Board always stands by the side of such talented students.

On this occasion, the special guest, Chairman Federal Education Board, Qaiser Alam, congratulated the children who got positions and encouraged the students who participated in the competition.

Cash and certificates were distributed among the positions holder students.

