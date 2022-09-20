FCCI election for associate class completed

Second phase of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) election for 2022-23 has been completed with the polling for associate class. Eight candidates were in the field for 7 vacant seats for this class

According to the unofficial results, Maqsood Akhtar of M/s Bismillah Techno Impex got 833 votes, Faisal Ali of M/s Pure gold 835, Muhammad Aslam of M/s Aslam Broker 830, Malik Manzoor Maqbool of M/s Al Falah Hosiery 815, Dr. Sajjad Arshad of M/s Dr. Sajjad Poultry Farm 807, Asif Aslam of M/s Asif Brothers 800, Shafiq Hussain Shah of M/s Yusuf Shafiq & Co bagged 807 and Muhammad Boota of M/s North Star Enterprises could muster only 137 votes.

Thus, Maqsood Akhtar of M/s Bismillah Techno Ampx, Malik Manzoor Maqbool of M/s Al Falah Hosiery, Faisal Ali of M/s Pure gold, Asif Aslam of M/s Asif Brothers, Muhammad Aslam of M/s Aslam Broker, Dr. Sajjad Arshad of M/s Dr. Sajjad Poultry Farm and Shafiq Hussain Shah of M/s Yusuf Shafiq & Co were declared successful. These candidates have been elected for a term of two years.

According to FCCI Election Commission the total number of votes for the associate class were 3326 out of which 952 votes were cast and 24 votes were cancelled.

Member election commission Muzammil Sultan announced the provisional results and congratulated the successful candidates.

Meanwhile, Hania Javaid has already been elected uncontested against one vacant reserved seat for the female. Hence, polling for this class would not be held.

After completion of the Electoral College, eligible candidates for executive could submit their nomination papers for the offices of the President, Senior Vice President and Vice President. The nomination papers would be received up to 22nd September while its scrutiny will be completed on September 23. The polling for the election of office bearers is scheduled to be held on September 26.

The final and official results of FCCI Elections 2022-23 would be announced during the annual general meeting of FCCI on September 30, 2022.