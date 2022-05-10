UrduPoint.com

FDA Allocates Rs 470 Mln To Electrify FDA City

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

FDA allocates Rs 470 mln to electrify FDA City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has allocated more than Rs 470 million funds for the provision of electricity in different areas of FDA City.

FDA Director General Dr Faisal Azeem said here Tuesday that the funds would be consumed for purchase of new transformers, electric poles and other equipment to make the six feeders functional.

He said that vigorous efforts were being made for completion of development works in FDA city, however ,main focus was on supply of electricity.

He said that funds were released for the purchase of instruments for supply of electricity from feeders number 5,8,9,11,16 and17 and the project would be completed within a year.

He said that FDA City was a big residential project and huge funds were being spent on provision of basic facilities for residents.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity From Million

Recent Stories

3 killed, 1,002 injured in Punjab road accidents

3 killed, 1,002 injured in Punjab road accidents

19 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital ensures safety arrangements again ..

Nishtar Hospital ensures safety arrangements against Omicron variant

19 minutes ago
 Imran has no moral ground to seek SC intervention ..

Imran has no moral ground to seek SC intervention on Cheema's removal: Marriyum

19 minutes ago
 Tariq Bashir welcomes China's Royal Group investme ..

Tariq Bashir welcomes China's Royal Group investment in livestock sector develop ..

23 minutes ago
 Lighting fire, carrying flammables in forests' vic ..

Lighting fire, carrying flammables in forests' vicinity banned

46 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar retreats from 20-year high

U.S. dollar retreats from 20-year high

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.