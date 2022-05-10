FDA allocates Rs 470 mln to electrify FDA City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has allocated more than Rs 470 million funds for the provision of electricity in different areas of FDA City.

FDA Director General Dr Faisal Azeem said here Tuesday that the funds would be consumed for purchase of new transformers, electric poles and other equipment to make the six feeders functional.

He said that vigorous efforts were being made for completion of development works in FDA city, however ,main focus was on supply of electricity.

He said that funds were released for the purchase of instruments for supply of electricity from feeders number 5,8,9,11,16 and17 and the project would be completed within a year.

He said that FDA City was a big residential project and huge funds were being spent on provision of basic facilities for residents.