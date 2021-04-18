FDA to follow comprehensive strategy for public relief, urban development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dr. Faisal Azeem said that a comprehensive strategy would be followed for public relief and urban development.

Addressing an introductory meeting here on Sunday, he said that suggestions of the FDA governing body members and local political leadership would be welcomed for executing development projects. He said that their suggestion and proposals were important for decision making. He expressed his determination in completion of development schemes and said that strict monitoring would be carried out for ensuring use of quality material in development works.

He said that applications received through E-Khidmat Markaz would be redressed on priority and FDA one window counter would take appropriate measures to facilitate of the visitors. He said that record of properties was being digitalized and smart cards would be issued to owners of the properties which would help to eliminate the chances of any fraud and forgery.

He said that crackdown against illegal housing schemes would continue without any discrimination and town planning would be brought in the orbit of relevant law completely. He informed the TEPA would be made functional to implement the traffic management plan with the cooperation of local political leadership. He hoped that the general meeting of governing body would be convened shortly and necessary decisions would be made with mutual consensus.

Chairman FDA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar, Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Directors Junaid Hasan, Asma Mohsin, Hasan Zaheet, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chattha and other officers were also present in the meeting in addition to governing body members including MPA Firdous Rai, Vice Chairman WASA Sh. Shahid Javed, Ch Javed Sharif, Majid Husain, Mian Yasir Anwar, Syed Sultan Azam and Ch Nasir Mehmood.