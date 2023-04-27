UrduPoint.com

FDRE, TDAP Agree To Hold 'Ethiopia-Pakistan Business Forum' In Mid-May

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FDRE, TDAP agree to hold 'Ethiopia-Pakistan business forum' in mid-May

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) in Pakistan and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) on Thursday agreed to hold an "Ethiopia-Pakistan Business Forum' in Karachi during the second week of May to boost bilateral trade by connecting the business community of the two countries.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDRE to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula and TDAP Chairman Zubair Motiwala.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed modalities for the forum wherein high-level officials and business delegations from the FDRE will also take part in further cementing business-to-business relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Jemal Beker said the forum would not only help business communities of both countries to work out a comprehensive strategy for bolstering bilateral trade but also enable them to establish strong linkages.

He underlined the forum would also provide an opportunity for the business community of the two countries to highlight business, trade and investment opportunities in the economic sectors of Ethiopia and Pakistan.

The ambassador recalled that a big delegation of Pakistani businessmen had visited Ethiopia and was impressed by the ongoing development in major economic sectors of Ethiopia including agriculture, agro-processing, mining, technology transfer and tourism.

Moreover, the chairman was informed by the ambassador that Ethiopian Airlines would start its flight operations from Karachi to Addis Ababa and vice versa on May 9 to connect Pakistan not only with Ethiopia but also with entire Africa.

The TDAP chairman also expressed strong interest in conducting the business forum which was crucial to strengthen business-to-business and people-to-people relations between the two countries.

He said a large number of businessmen would participate in the Ethiopia-Pakistan business forum which was crucial to advance business-to-business relations.

The chairman also agreed that the start of Ethiopian Airlines would create a conducive environment to promote business between both countries.

