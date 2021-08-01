UrduPoint.com

Federal Capital With 395 New COVID-19 Cases Records Highest Surge In Two Months

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Continuing with the alarming rise, the Federal capital had reported 395 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which was the highest single-day spike in almost the last two months, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 359 cases were reported on Saturday while 343 cases were reported on Friday. He said so far 87,699 cases were reported from the federal capital while 803 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 83,332 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different areas of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration has been asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants.

The inspection teams have been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

