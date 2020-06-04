UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt Decides To Shut Down All Big Markets Violating SOPs In Fight Against Corona

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 04:15 PM

Federal govt decides to shut down all big markets violating SOPs in fight against Corona

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik briefed the NCOC and said that irresponsibility was causing deaths in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2020) The Federal government decided to shut down all big markets violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to counter the Coronavirus pandemic across the country here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said:“Under the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decisions, several big markets across Pakistan will be closed today over violation of lockdown SOPs,”. He also said that Operation in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also started and they must follow SOPs in any case.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik briefed the NCOC and stressed that irresponsibility was causing deaths

“The virus could be stopped only by following SOPs,” Punjab Chief Secretary Malik was quoted as saying by the sources.

He said: “Big markets in Punjab are required to be shut down in the light of the NCOC decisions,”.

He also said that Industrial areas, markets and transport would be bound to follow rules and fines would be imposed over violations.

The Chief Secretary also chaired an emergency meeting at Camp Office in which it was decided to strictly implement SOPs concerning COVID-19. No relaxation would be given to offenders from now onwards and instructed all police officers to remain on patrol, he added.

