Federal Govt To Provide Full Assistance To Provinces For Dealing With Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the federal government would provide all possible assistance to the provincial governments to deal with catastrophic monsoon rains and flooding

The prime minister had directed the authorities concerned to speed up the rescue operations, relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas of the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government would provide compensation to the families of those who lost their lives during the flood and torrential rains across the country.

The federal government had been making efforts to enhance the compensation amount for the damage caused by the flood and heavy rains in the country, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan was facing challenges of climate change and stressed the need for addressing the problem of current flash flooding from the same perspective.

He called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce verdict in the long-delayed foreign funding case.

He said the incumbent government had taken tough decisions in larger national interest, which also affected it's politically.

The country needed economic and political stability, and everyone should play their role in that regard, he added.

The minister said all political forces were united against the corruption but the anti-corruption narrative should not be used for political engineering.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government could not prove a single rupee of corruption in Narowal Sports�City�Complex case.

He said when he left the ministry in 2018, total allocation of the federal budget was Rs 1,000 billion, however, when he took over the charge of the ministry again in 2022, the federal budget shrank to as low as Rs 550 billion.

He said in the last quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22, the previous government had run out of funds for development projects.

