KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry KATI ) on Monday requested the Federal government to help revamp the infrastructure of the mega city.

KATI President Danish Khan and other office bearers, in a joint statement, expressed their concern over the damage caused to the city's already dilapidated infrastructure due to the recent rainfall.

The rain spell badly exposed the vulnerabilities of the city's infrastructure, which disrupted trade and industrial activities, besides the routine life of the residents, they added.

They said more heavy rainfalls were expected in next days as climate change could reshape the rain cycle. It was an urgent need to entirely revamp the sewerage and drainage system of Karachi, KATI leaders stressed.

They said the federal, provincial and city governments should jointly devise a comprehensive strategy to rebuild the infrastructure of Karachi which could sustain heavy rainfalls.