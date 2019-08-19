UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt Urged To Help Revamp Karachi's Infrastructure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:55 PM

The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Monday requested the federal government to help revamp the infrastructure of the mega city

KATI President Danish Khan and other office bearers, in a joint statement, expressed their concern over the damage caused to the city's already dilapidated infrastructure due to the recent rainfall.

The rain spell badly exposed the vulnerabilities of the city's infrastructure, which disrupted trade and industrial activities, besides the routine life of the residents, they added.

They said more heavy rainfalls were expected in next days as climate change could reshape the rain cycle. It was an urgent need to entirely revamp the sewerage and drainage system of Karachi, KATI leaders stressed.

They said the federal, provincial and city governments should jointly devise a comprehensive strategy to rebuild the infrastructure of Karachi which could sustain heavy rainfalls.

