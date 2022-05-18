Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal reaches Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday reached the port city of Gwadar.

Member National Assembly, Aslam Bhootani and other dignitaries received the Federal Minister.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal during his visit will preside over the high level meeting and review the pace of ongoing development work of CPEC.

The Federal Minister will be briefed on Gwadar International Airport, Expressway, Water Resources, Energy Power and other projects undeway in Gwadar.

The meeting will also take decisions regarding construction of University of Gwadar building and rehabilitation of Pasni fishing jetty.