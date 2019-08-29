Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed visits Allied hospitals to check dengue arrangements

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday visited Allied hospitals of Rawalpindi city and inspected dengue wards and other arrangements to fight dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday visited Allied hospitals of Rawalpindi city and inspected dengue wards and other arrangements to fight dengue.

Talking to media persons here at Holy Family Hospital he said, the dengue situation continues to deteriorate in the city and special dengue wards would be set up in Railway Hospital and private hospitals of the city.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid accompanied by Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar and District Health Officers also visited District Headquarters Hospital, Raja Bazar and Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Murree Road and inspected dengue wards and inquired after the health of dengue patients.

He said, "I will talk to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar regarding dengue situation of Rawalpindi city." Over 5000 dengue suspected patients were brought to Allied Hospitals out of which nearly 619 are still under medical treatment but no one is in critical condition, he said adding, the situation is under control.

He said, "I will request the Prime Minister for special arrangements and beds in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital." He urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures to prevent dengue.

To a question he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic blunder and now trying to mislead the world.

He said, "We do not want war but if it is imposed by India on Pakistan, it would be the last this time as whole Pakistani nation will be standing with Pak Armed Forces.

" To another question he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa would resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

He said, the entire Pakistani nation would observe 'Kashmir Hour' on Friday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir on unprecedented atrocities and aggression being committed by Indian armed forces against them.

The Minister announced that Lal Haveli would also remain closed from 1200 to 1230 hours while all the trains of Pakistan Railways would be stopped for two minutes wherever they would be.

He said, Pakistan's policy on the issue of Occupied Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has entered a decisive point and the mistake of Indian Prime Minister will lead to freedom of Kashmir.

He said, Pakistan would continue Kashmir movement till its freedom and to raise Kashmir issue on all fronts.

The minister said the Kashmiris would soon succeed in their struggle for freedom from India. He said that all Indian Muslims were looking towards Pakistan due to Modi suppression, adding that India was unable to confront Pakistan as it knew well that any war between the two countries now would not be a conventional war.

He urged the Pakistani nation to stand with armed forces with full spirit and enthusiasm to support for the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination.