(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Coordinator to PM Shehbaz Sharif on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa affairs Ikhtiar Wali Khan Sunday urged all political parties and nation to maintain unity, stating that Pakistan's enemy, India is still in shock after receiving an exemplary response from Pakistan.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan while in exclusive conversation with ptv news channel called for unshakeable solidarity among political parties, asserting that India's hostile designs can only be thwarted through unity.

"We have shown our strength, now let's show our unity. Pakistan's future depends on our collective resilience," he added.

He said India, despite its massive population and economy has failed on all fronts.

In contrast, Pakistan has set an example, surprising not just India but the entire world with its military capabilities, including drones, Rafales and F-16s, showcasing its strength and ability, he added.

The coordinator further said India is facing international isolation and criticism, as Prime Minister Modi's propaganda campaign designed to sway election results and target Pakistan's economy has failed miserably.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan also praised Donald Trump's willingness to mediate between India and Pakistan, saying it was an honour for Pakistan to have such a prominent figure take an interest in resolving the longstanding conflict.

He also commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's diplomatic efforts, particularly in strengthening Pakistan's relationships with key global players