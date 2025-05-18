Open Menu

Pakistan's Exemplary Response Leaves India Reeling, Says Ikhtiar Wali Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Pakistan's exemplary response leaves India reeling, says Ikhtiar Wali Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Coordinator to PM Shehbaz Sharif on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa affairs Ikhtiar Wali Khan Sunday urged all political parties and nation to maintain unity, stating that Pakistan's enemy, India is still in shock after receiving an exemplary response from Pakistan.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan while in exclusive conversation with ptv news channel called for unshakeable solidarity among political parties, asserting that India's hostile designs can only be thwarted through unity.

"We have shown our strength, now let's show our unity. Pakistan's future depends on our collective resilience," he added.

He said India, despite its massive population and economy has failed on all fronts.

In contrast, Pakistan has set an example, surprising not just India but the entire world with its military capabilities, including drones, Rafales and F-16s, showcasing its strength and ability, he added.

The coordinator further said India is facing international isolation and criticism, as Prime Minister Modi's propaganda campaign designed to sway election results and target Pakistan's economy has failed miserably.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan also praised Donald Trump's willingness to mediate between India and Pakistan, saying it was an honour for Pakistan to have such a prominent figure take an interest in resolving the longstanding conflict.

He also commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's diplomatic efforts, particularly in strengthening Pakistan's relationships with key global players

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

12 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

12 hours ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

12 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

13 hours ago
UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

13 hours ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

13 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

17 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

17 hours ago
 Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

20 hours ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan