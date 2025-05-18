Pakistan's Exemplary Response Leaves India Reeling, Says Ikhtiar Wali Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Coordinator to PM Shehbaz Sharif on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa affairs Ikhtiar Wali Khan Sunday urged all political parties and nation to maintain unity, stating that Pakistan's enemy, India is still in shock after receiving an exemplary response from Pakistan.
Ikhtiar Wali Khan while in exclusive conversation with ptv news channel called for unshakeable solidarity among political parties, asserting that India's hostile designs can only be thwarted through unity.
"We have shown our strength, now let's show our unity. Pakistan's future depends on our collective resilience," he added.
He said India, despite its massive population and economy has failed on all fronts.
In contrast, Pakistan has set an example, surprising not just India but the entire world with its military capabilities, including drones, Rafales and F-16s, showcasing its strength and ability, he added.
The coordinator further said India is facing international isolation and criticism, as Prime Minister Modi's propaganda campaign designed to sway election results and target Pakistan's economy has failed miserably.
Ikhtiar Wali Khan also praised Donald Trump's willingness to mediate between India and Pakistan, saying it was an honour for Pakistan to have such a prominent figure take an interest in resolving the longstanding conflict.
He also commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's diplomatic efforts, particularly in strengthening Pakistan's relationships with key global players
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
69 outlaws held; drugs, weapons seized during crackdown against criminals8 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues red alert for Punjab as heatwave intensifies, follow precautions8 minutes ago
-
Cooling drink market reaches new heights as social media users recommend refreshing beverages18 minutes ago
-
STEM Teachers' training workshop (Batch-II) under PSDP “Launching of STEM in Pakistan, Phase-1”28 minutes ago
-
Training session for professors begins in Layyah University48 minutes ago
-
Bio-Hotels & Bio-pesticides: Steps underway to save beneficial bees in South Punjab48 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Ali Swati honored with PSL’s ‘Hamaray Hero’ for bravery, humanitarian service58 minutes ago
-
Empowering women entrepreneurs: PMYP's initiative to boost Women-Owned Businesses1 hour ago
-
NIMA-ISSI host seminar on "Deep-Sea Mining: Prospects & The Global Conservation Imperatives"1 hour ago
-
DIKhan youth demand IT education, digital skills investment in upcoming budget1 hour ago
-
Modi venting his anger on innocent Kashmiris to cover his defeat: Mushaal Mulick1 hour ago
-
Federal Minister inaugurates new NADRA offices in Mansehra dist, announces passport and protector se ..1 hour ago