Female Students To Apply For US Summer Sister Exchange Program By Jan 31

Sun 24th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Female students to apply for US Summer Sister Exchange Program by Jan 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Female Pakistani students from moderate to low income would apply for Sister2Sister Exchange Program 2021 to attend prestigious universities of United States America (USA) till January 31.

The Program was funded by the United States Department of State and administered by a consortium of partners, including American University, International Education and Resource Network (iEARN-USA).

The initiative was part of Society for International Education (SIE) activities which has been tasked to develop future career opportunities for the women of Pakistan, an official informed.

Moreover, the program would work for developing mentorship programs and connecting young Pakistani women to academic and professional networks for educational and career advancement, he said.  The program would cover full tuition fee, two ways travel costs, health insurance, accommodation, visa fee and free food facilities enabling high school females to attend prestigious American universities for a period of 12 to 50 days.

       All the females aged 18-24, who have completed 12 years of education and currently studying in any College, University or Institute could avail the program.

The candidate might not be in the final year to apply for it, he informed.

The aspirant having at least 70 percent marks in the last three academic years would be eligible for applying, he said.

The ineligible candidates included dual US, Pakistani nationals or US permanent residence, the candidates who had already availed any exchange program in the United States of America in the past two years, students in their final year of university (2nd year in two-year bachelor's program and 4th year in four-year bachelor's program).

Those who have a parent, spouse or fiance who has a U.S citizenship or permanent U.S residence might not be eligible, he informed.

The candidate, fluent in oral and written English, should submit academic transcripts, achievement certificates and reference letters along with the application by Jan 31 to the link given at the website, the official said.

Students would have an opportunity to explore additional career pathways by studying medicine, international affairs, gender studies and pharmacy along with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) topics at top U.S. universities, he informed.

